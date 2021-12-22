We asked the Hudson Valley to give us their favorite Christmas cartoons and the list may surprise you.

First off, as a kid growing up, The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas was a holiday favorite and my all-time favorite Christmas cartoon.

Who remembers the animated Christmas TV special about Ted E. Bear, and his search for Christmas while the other bears hibernate for the winter? It is quite an underrated gem I must say. The special premiered on NBC in Dec. 1973 in the U.S. and starred the voices of Tommy Smothers, Arte Johnson, and Barbara Feldon, with narration by Casey Kasem. Although rather obscure, Plush Ted E. Bear toys were actually sold in stores in the early '80s and the television special was always my favorite Christmas cartoon. I have fond memories of watching it as a kid. The rights to the special are currently owned by Lionsgate and the program is available through the Lionsgate YouTube channel and Netflix. Have you ever seen The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas? You can view a clip below.

Credit: tron612 4 via YouTube

Now, onto what the Hudson Valley chose for the Top 5 Favorite Christmas Cartoons (Keep in mind Claymation and Puppetry falls under cartoons with this list):

5. Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas

Credit: The Jim Henson Company via YouTube

4. Charlie Brown Christmas

Credit: Mark Cordell via YouTube

3. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Credit: Animated Cartoons for Children via YouTube

2. The Year Without a Santa Clause

Credit: Halloweeniehutjr via YoutTube

1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Credit: HolidayFavorites via YouTube

Well, there ya have it, The Top 5 Favorite Christmas Cartoons according to the Hudson Valley. The Grinch steals the top spot!

Honorable Mentions: Check out some of these other great classic underrated Christmas cartoons that certainly could have made the list:

Rudolph's Shiny New Year

Credit: Bionic Disco via YouTube

'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Credit: HolidayFavorites via YouTube

Frosty the Snowman

Credit: Hurrikin Productions via YouTube