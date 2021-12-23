Hudson Valley’s Most Underrated Christmas Songs Of All Time

We asked the Hudson Valley to give us their favorite, underrated Christmas songs and the list may surprise you.

Now before we get into what the Hudson Valley said, I need to share with you my absolute favorite Christmas song of all time. As a matter of fact, I will go on record saying this is the greatest rock n roll Christmas song ever recorded. The 1973 recording "Merry XMas Everybody" by British glam rockers Slade is in fact the greatest Christmas song of all time, and totally underrated. Just ask true old-school rockers, and they'll tell you it's the best. And just look at all the bands that Slade influenced over the years from diverse genres including Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Twisted Sister, Poison, Kiss, Cheap Trick to The Clash, Ramones, Sex Pistols, Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, The Runaways, and of course Quiet Riot (Two of the band's biggest hits were Slade covers: "Cum on Feel the Noize" and "Mama We're All Crazy Now". I have fond memories as a kid listening to the radio and hearing Slade's Christmas classic around the holidays. In fact, Christmas doesn't officially begin until you hear "Merry Xmas Everybody".

Many bands have covered Slade's "Merry Xmas Everybody" over the years, with the best cover versions probably being from Cheap Trick, Train, and German power metal band Blind Guardian.

Credit: Universal Music Group via YouTube

Credit: Train via YouTube

Credit: Nuclear Blast Records via YouTube

Check out the video for Slade "Merry Xmas Everybody" in all it's brilliance below:

Credit: Videodrome Discothèque via YouTube

Now, onto what the Hudson Valley chose for Top 5 Most Underrated Christmas Songs:

5. Elton John- "Step Into Christmas"

Credit: Elton John via YouTube

4. Run-DMC - "Christmas in Hollis"

Credit: Run DMC via YouTube

3. The Waitresses- "Christmas Wrapping"

Credit: scamparoo via YouTube

2. King Diamond- "No Presents for Christmas"

Credit: Sabasius Mazziqim via YouTube

1. Lou Monte - "Dominick The Donkey"

Credit: RHINO via YouTube

I never would have thought Lou Monte's "Dominick the Donkey" would rank number 1 on this list, but it did!

Honorable Mentions: Check out some of these other great classic underrated holiday tunes that certainly could have made the list:

Lemmy Kilmister, Dave Grohl & Billy Gibbons- "Run Rudolph Run"

Credit: L0D666 via YouTube

Gary Hoey- "The First Noel"

Credit: Shane D Rozario via YouTube

Tom Petty- "Christmas All Over Again"

Credit: TURB0lovesTP via YouTube

Greg Lake- "I Believe In Father Christmas"

Credit: OfficialGregLake via YouTube

The Kinks- "Father Christmas"

Credit: The Kinks via YouTube

Band Aid- "Do They Know It's Christmas?"

Credit: PhoneixRising100 via YouTube

John Lennon& Yoko Ono- "Merry Christmas (War Is Over)

Credit: johnlennon via YouTube

Ramones- "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight"

Credit: RHINO via YouTube

Billy Squier- "Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You"

Credit: musicvideoswhd via YouTube