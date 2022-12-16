Ozzy Osbourne narrates the nearly three-minute-long opening of a new holiday charity single, "This Christmas Time" by Evamore, recorded at London's historic Abbey Road Studios. It includes musical accompaniment from Pink Floyd and Duran Duran members.

The collaboration came together in support of The Cancer Awareness Trust and the U.K. charitable organization's cancer resource website and app, The Cancer Platform.

Hear it down toward the bottom of this post.

In addition to Osbourne's spoken opening, "This Christmas Time" features Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), Andy Taylor (Duran Duran), Noddy Holder (Slade), Samantha Womack, Casi Wyn, Reebs, Nick Lloyd Webber, Polly Wiltshire, Matt Bond, The Cancer Awareness Trust ambassador Nina Lopes and Prof. Sir Chris Evans. Evans wrote the number inspired by the heroism and letters home from World War I British soldiers at Christmas.

"It's an honor and a delight to be asked to play on this record," Mason said. "I mean, what's not to like? My favorite recording studio, the opportunity to work with great artists on a wonderful track. And for the most worthy cause. Oh, and complimentary lunch in the Abbey Road canteen!"

Taylor added, "The underlying sense of community and diversity that runs through the DNA of musicians comes together here on the most beautiful of songs. Music has always been my pleasure, and sometimes it's a privilege to work with such an incredible group of people."

The Cancer Awareness Trust premiered "This Christmas Time" on its website ahead of the song's Dec. 16 release date. The Cancer Platform is a free-to-use global website and app for everyone affected by cancer, putting trusted information, services and products all in one place. The full platform will launch in 2023.

Evamore, "This Christmas Time" Feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Nick Mason, Andy Taylor + More