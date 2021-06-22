Hudson Valley Woman Purchases $10 Million Lotto Scratch-Off

A Hudson Valley woman won $10 million off a lotto scratch-off purchased at a local store.

Joanne Massarelli of Hyde Park has claimed her $10 million top prize on the 200X Lottery Scratch-off game, New York State Lottery reported late last week. Massarelli purchased the $10 million scratch-off at Smokes 4 Less at 4290 Albany Post Road in Hyde Park.

Massarelli opted to receive her $10 Million in a single lump-sum payment of $6,510,000 after required withholdings, according to the New York State Lottery. Massarelli did not tell lotto officials what she plans to do with the money.

In early June, Hudson Valley Post reported on a Highland Falls woman who purchased a $3 million winning scratch-off at a local food store.

The week before, Hudson Valley Post reported a Poughkeepsie man won $1,000 a week for life from the New York Lotto. Gregory Henson purchased his winning ticket at Shah Gasoline located at 190 Innis Avenue in Poughkeepsie, according to the New York State Lottery.

In May, Donna Croshier of Highland claimed her $1,000,000 top New York Lottery prize on the $1,000,000 Payout Bonus scratch-off ticket, according to New York State Lottery officials.

Croshier told lottery officials the ticket was a gift from her neighbor. A gift of a lifetime!

