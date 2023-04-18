Hudson Valley Woman Killed In ‘Dangerous’ Part of Brooklyn, New York

A woman from the Hudson Valley was killed crossing the street in a "dangerous" part of Brooklyn.

On Monday, the NYPD confirmed a Dutchess County woman was killed by an alleged speeding driver in Brooklyn.

Dutchess County, New York Killed Crossing Street in Brooklyn, New York

Katherine Harris, 31, of Hyde Park, New York was hit by a black 2012 Volvo S60 while crossing Atlantic Avenue near Henry Street in Brooklyn just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

People who live in the area told Eyewitness News the intersection is "considered dangerous."

Harris died on the scene. It's unclear why she was in Brooklyn.

NYPD: Driver Who Fatally Hit Hyde Park, New York Woman In Brooklyn May Have Been Drunk

The driver of the Volvo, a 27-year-old man, was taken into custody by police on the scene.

Police allege he was speeding and may have been drunk.

ABC identified him as Erick S. Taxilaga Trujillo. He was charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, driving while ability impaired and refusal to take breath test.

After hitting Harris the driver rear-ended a westbound 2018 Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda, a 40-year-old man wasn't injured, according to the New York Daily News.

