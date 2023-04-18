Hudson Valley Medical Center Closing, Over 100 Out Of Work

Many Hudson Valley residents will likely need to find a medical center and over 100 New York workers will soon be out of work.

A new WARN notice from the New York State Department of Labor Office Of Dislocated Workers Program reports a Dutchess County rehabilitation center is closing.

Dutchess County, New York Medical Facility Closing

Google Google loading...

The Northern Dutchess Residential Health Care Facility, which is also known as the Thompson House, is set to close on May 15, 2023, according to the WARN notice.

The Northern Dutchess Residential Health Care Facility is classified as a "rehabilitation center." It's located on Springbrook Avenue in Rhinebeck, New York.

The Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce states the Thompson House offers "Adult Care, Assisted Living & Nursing Home Facilities and Health Care Services."

"A comfortable nursing home located on the bucolic grounds of Northern Dutchess Hospital," Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce states about the Thompson House.

Over 100 New York Workers Will Be Laid Off In Dutchess County

Google Google loading...

Over 100 employees will be "laid off" in the very near future, according to the WARN notice.

The WARN notice reports all "102 employees will be laid off beginning on April 12, 2023, "or the 14-day period commencing on that date and continuing thereafter."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

A reason for the dislocation was classified as "economic" and "plant closing."

Google Google loading...

The Thompson House opened up in 1994, according to its website.

10 Of The Trashiest Towns In New York State No one wants to have their hometown called trashy. Road Snacks decided to attack the Central New York region pretty hard in a list called " These Are The 10 Trashiest Cities In New York ."

Let me remind you before you read further, THIS BRAND IS NOT CALLING THESE CITIES OR TOWNS TRASHY. We are simply reporting on a list created by Road Snacks. If you have complaints, direct them towards them. You can do that here . Don't direct hate or anger towards us, we are simply reporting on a list that was sent in to talk about.



Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!