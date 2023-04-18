Brick Mansion and Lake View Could Be All Yours in Tuxedo Park, NY

Sunset Point in Orange County, NY has so much to offer including a lake view, scenic walking paths and 6.3 acres. Orange County is an area in the Hudson Valley that I am still learning about. I've heard about Tuxedo Park, but mostly that it's the area where the New York Renaissance Faire is held. However, there is an amazing home that's for sale and it could be your own personal mansion with a beautiful lake view.

What home is for sale in Tuxedo Park, NY?

The home looks like it belongs to one of the 'Real Housewives of New York" or that it should be featured on the show. The inside of the home has custom fireplaces, antique leaded glass windows and more. If you're a fan of cooking...the kitchen has a large butler's pantry and a sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Wow...

More details on the home:

The lake has to be the BEST. part. Not only do you get a beautiful view of it, but think of all the fun you could have during the summer.

Saved the best for last with this Orange County, NY:

That picture doesn't even look real, but it is. Holy smokes what an amazing view that is and you could have some pretty cool gatherings at that spot.

The home is located at 262 Tuxedo Road in Tuxedo Park, NY 10987. The current listing price is $3,475,000 and it makes sense for everything this home has to offer.

