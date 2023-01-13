Hudson Valley Walkers Warned of Terrifying Danger in Local Towns

If you've ever wondered if it's safe to walk over metal doors on the sidewalk, a photo recently released by a local fire department will make you steer clear.

A Google search of "sidewalk cellar doors" won't result in information about them. Instead, you will find a long list of law firms willing to represent you if you fall through one. As a kid, I was taught to never walk over the steel doors that appear on sidewalks. I was told that if I did, I could fall right through and die a horrific death. As I grew older I assumed this was just one of those things parents say to make their children paranoid. Like the lie that crossing your eyes will make them stay that way, or that by touching the thermostat you could get electrocuted and die (am I the only one that was told that?)

As I got older I scoffed at the idea of falling through those metal doors and have been walking over them without giving it a second thought. That is, until now.

This week the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department posted an image on social media of the underside of one of those doors that sent chills down my spine.

The image shows two rotted-out doors that were barely able to hold themselves in place, let alone an adult human walking on top of them. While it's unclear exactly where this photo was taken, fire officials say the doors are somewhere on Academy Street in Poughkeepsie.

A caption that accompanies the photo says to "be wary of cellar doors on sidewalks, and avoid them if possible." Uh, not a problem. If this is what could be lurking under those doors I'm never stepping foot on one ever again.

Fire officials say that after taking the photo they reinforced the doors with a piece of steel.

