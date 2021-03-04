Thought your taxes seemed a little high this year? You might be right.

As tax season begins in the U.S., people are looking through countless paperwork just to make sure they file their taxes properly. The running joke about taxes is that you never want the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) coming after you. You've probably heard someone's story about an audit or dealing with the IRS. It sounds like a true nightmare. Well, while you scramble to make sure you're doing everything right, one Hudson Valley town has gotten it completely wrong.

According to a letter sent to residents, the Town of Pleasant Valley has taxed its residents twice. The letter states that on November 18, 2020, the Pleasant Valley Town Board passed a budget for the 2021 Fiscal Year. This budget contained a clerical error. The levy for the Library Tax was charged twice, as it was included in the line item for the library and also the Town's levy.

The letter states that this money is nonrefundable. According to the letter, Dutchess County instructed the Pleasant Valley Town Board that they cannot reprint the tax bills. The Town Board says they have consulted with attorneys and the New York State Office of the Comptroller and learned the money cannot be returned to taxpayers. Instead, this excess money will be used to alleviate the town's tax burden for 2022. This money will be collected and placed into a separate account that is apart from budgeted funds.

