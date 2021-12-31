2022 is officially at the door and it is looking a lot like 2021 did when it comes to opportunities to gather with friends during the beginning of the New Year. Thanks to COVID's newest variant Omicron many of us had to scale back plans or at least put them on hold for a few weeks.

Many of our Hudson Valley businesses are taking this time to do the same. Over the past few weeks, many local restaurants and bars have announced a much-needed and well-deserved rest from a second year of trying to deal with COVID and customers.

The latest bar to announce that they will be taking a break starting at midnight on January 1st, 2022 is a favorite hot spot in New Paltz that will have you thinking you have been transported to the pacific when you walk through the doors.

Fuchsia Tiki Bar at 215 Main Street in New Paltz well known for its Island theme and delicious cocktails has announced via their Facebook page yesterday that they will be open today (12/30/2021) from 5 PM to 10 PM and tomorrow (12/31/2021) from 5 PM to 12 AM and then they will close for a three-week break.

New Year's Eve is around the corner. You know what that means? Nothing! Because we put people before profits. The health and safety of our guests and staff is paramount to our success.

We genuinely appreciate everyone's understanding in this difficult decision and look forward to seeing everyone next year.

When they return on January 19th, 2022 they also promise a new menu. They also mentioned in a post on December 26th, that they will use the break to also blog about all that they do, They want people to know that they aren't just beach and tiki drinks.

Here are some cocktail ideas and places to put on the 2022 visit list

Hudson Valley Summer Specialty Cocktails and Where to Find Them Summer 2021 Hudson Valley Cocktails never looked so good. Checkout all the different specialty drinks we found for you to enjoy in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, New Paltz, Gardiner, Central Valley, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, Milton, West Point and Cornwall.