New Hudson Valley Market Stocked With Small Business Products

Whenever I come across a new restaurant, business or company, I get excited. I'm happy for the business owners and their fresh start, the community that gets to try something new, and bloggers who get to share the news with an audience.

New business owners have so much to gain within the Hudson Valley. Not only are there a large number of residents who currently live here but also those who visit. Whether it's visitors from out of town, state, or even country, there is a lot to see and experience in our area.

When local businesses expand, we all grow together and can keep mom and pop stores alive.

Beacon is one of my favorite towns within the Hudson Valley. Think of the term "good vibes" and that's exactly how I would describe it.

From the bars to local eateries and unique shops, I can understand why so many people have migrated there. Along Main Street, there are numerous businesses and each one is truly different.

A brand new market has opened its doors to all. There is something for everyone in this shop. From specialized groceries to vintage cookbooks and even nonalcoholic wines, I'm already sold. While reading about the items in this shop, I could think of presents for a few people on my list.

Stella's Fine Market is officially open to the public. They take pride in supporting local businesses which is why they sell New York products and ones that are made close to home. Their products have a short list of ingredients as well.

I have to stop in and grab one of their Syracuse Salt Co City Flake Snow. I love Epsom salts and believe in how cleansing they truly are.

You can find out more about Stella's Fine Market here.

Here are other new businesses that opened their shops in 2021.

Sweets & Treats Candy Shoppe, Middletown

They are located in the Emporium Square Artisan Market in Middletown. This shop sells toys and candies that were popular in the 1990s up until today. If you are in the mood for a step back in time and ready to enjoy some nostalgic candy, click here.

Station Grille, Poughquag

This Hudson Valley steakhouse serves gourmet entrees and has a specialty cocktail menu. They also offer live music and catering options. I would love to stop in while music is playing and try one of their in-house crafted cocktails. The food items look delicious.

See the full menu here.

Duffy's, Montgomery

This locally owned and family-run business reopened its doors a few months ago. If you're looking to take a step back in time, stop in here. The prices match the time era of the 1950s and friendly staff. From ice cream to burgers and desserts, this restaurant is perfect for the entire family.

Find out more here.

