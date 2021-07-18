Enlightened Wares: A Witch’s Shopping Guide for the Hudson Valley

So you are looking for a place to shop in the Hudson Valley where you can ask questions and maybe even get your tarot cards read. Maybe you are curious or maybe you just need to restock some candles.

I like to call them places for enlightened shopping but some simply call them wiccan stores. The funny thing is most of the shops I have been to don't really advertise themselves as just wiccan. They also want people to realize that they offer so many things that can help us with our journey.

If you are someone seeking this type of shopping or you have a friend who would love to have you get them their favorite crystal for their birthday, let me help you find a place to shop in the Hudson Valley.

The list I have put together will have certainly left someone off the list so please be sure to spread the word if I have left your favorite place off my list and I will be sure to add them. The list below is in no particular order so I would suggest maybe just try the one closest to you. You could also make it a point to visit them all to discover all they have to offer.

The Awareness Shop - 180 Main Street in New Paltz. They have a very large variety of items and regularly hold classes and psychic fairs. They describe themselves as a unique metaphysical center.

The Dreaming Goddess - 44 Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie. They are a gift shop that was established in 1995. They offer classes and what they call an enchanting space to explore and expand the beauty of your soul.

Crystal Connection Center - 116 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. The offer all your needs for healing mind, body and soul. They also offer classes.

Ritualist - 19 N. Front Street in New Paltz. They describe themselves as a modern witch shop the offers items that "have been crafted with intentions and care by individuals and small brands who share there values."

Everyday Magic Intentional Goods + Healing - 69 Tinker Street in Woodstock. A great place to find a new piece of jewelry or interesting pottery.

Luna Enchanted - 1461 US Route 9W in Marlborough. It is a metaphysical shop that offers readings, healings and occult items for sale. They have candles to incense to spell kits and more.

Notions n Potions - 175 Main Street in Beacon. They offer natural personal products including body mists and lip balms. They have a full staff of readers.

Brid's Closet - 300 Shore Road in Cornwall-on-Hudson. They offer tea leave readings along with tarot readings, reiki and a shop with books, herbs, candles and more. They have been around since 2001.

You might also want to keep an eye out for the next Night Market offered by Moon, Serpent and Bone Oddities and Curiosities. They hold them regularly throughout the year and they get vendors from all over to all gather in one place for the event.

This is a sample of some of what was offered at a Night Market earlier this year.

Things You Find at a Night Market