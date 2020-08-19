Hudson Valley Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases

While most of New York is decreasing the number of positive coronavirus cases, the Hudson Valley is reporting a spike.

For the eleventh straight day, New York State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests was below 1 percent, however, the Hudson Valley has seen a spike in confirmed cases.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed 0.98 percent of Monday's COVID-19 tests were positive across New York State. 1.3 percent of tests performed Monday in the Mid-Hudson region came back positive, a jump from 0.8 percent on Sunday.

Below is the Mid-Hudson region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last four days is as follows:

Friday: 0.7%

Saturday: 0.8%

Sunday: 0.8%

Monday: 1.3%

Below is the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in each county in the Mid-Hudson Region

Dutchess: 4

Ulster: 2

Orange: 13

Putnam: 0

Sullivan: 0

Rockland: 42

Westchester: 54

"New York State is moving forward in the face of a continuing crisis throughout the nation and around the world—we've gone from one of the nation's worst infection rates to one of its best and have an infection rate below 1 percent for the 11th straight day—but that's no excuse for getting complacent as we add two more states to our travel advisory," Cuomo said in a press release on Tuesday. "Our success in this fight is determined, more than anything, by the actions each of us takes in daily life—washing our hands, properly social distancing and wearing masks—and by the willingness of local governments to be competent partners and to enforce state guidance. We continue to move in the right direction, but it's up to all of us to slow the spread and stay safe."