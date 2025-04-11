Hudson Valley Robot Builders to Battle in World Competition

A group of impressive high school students is set to represent the Hudson Valley at the world championship of robotics, and they could use our help.

The Jaybots consist of 14 students from John Jay Senior High School who have spent the school year designing, building, programming and operating their creation in hopes of becoming the best in the world. The team is one of thousands from across the globe that have been putting their robots to the test in competitions leading up to the world championships in Houston, Texas.

According to Nash, a senior at John Jay and the president of Jaybots, this year's task is to design a robot that can quickly grab items and hang them in succession. Unlike the old TV show Battlebots, teams compete face to face in a race to accomplish their tasks, not destroy the other team's robot.

In order to be successful, teams must work together, with four different members responsible for operating the robot at the same time. The Jaybots' advisor, James Amodio, says that the team has spent over a thousand hours collaborating on the design and construction of their entry. The students not only learn about the science of building a robot, but also how to work as a team and draw from each other's strengths.

Last month, the Jaybots traveled to Utica for a regional championship with 32 other robotic clubs. After 14 matches, the John Jay students were selected to be one of only three teams to move on to the World Championship in Houston. The very best 256 teams representing the top 2.5% robotics clubs from over 30 countries will compete in the four-day tournament from April 16 to 19.

Help the Jaybots Get to the World Championships in Houston, Texas

Transporting 14 team members, advisors and a huge robot to Houston isn't cheap, so the Jaybots have been busy raising funds for as long as they've been working on this year's robot. The team still has a little way to go, so they can use your help.

Those who'd like to support the Jaybots can visit the group's Go Fund Me, which is currently three-quarters of the way to their goal. The booster club is also holding fundraisers at various locations around the Hudson Valley, so be on the lookout for these talented young students as they seek help on their journey to the world championships.

