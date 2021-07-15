Hudson Valley Restaurant Teaming Up with Goshen Farm for a Memorable Experience

Have you ever wanted to have a nice dinner out? I get this feeling too often, ha-ha. There is something so nice about treating yourself to a nice dinner, a few drinks and good company.

Over the years, I saw more businesses offering exquisite dinner events in the Hudson Valley. Some range from special events to holidays and even more so, themed-styled dinners.

I have enjoyed going to more farm-to-table events as they pop up. I enjoy supporting local businesses and restaurants that offer this and at the same time, it's fun to try something new.

The farm to table dinner aspect also allows local farms to stay in business and continue to help our communities.

A Hudson Valley restaurant is teaming up with a Goshen farm to bring a night filled with appetizers, dinner, wine and more.

Graze in the Garden will take place on July 17, 2021 from 5:30pm to 9pm. Located in Campbell Hall, Graze has their very own Hudson Valley Chef: James Devaney. He will be teaming up with Goshen Green Farm. Together, they will bring their locally grown and harvested ingredients to the table with their signature cocktails and fresh food. This event will take place on the farm for a real hands-on experience.

If you would like to purchase tickets, you can do so by clicking here.

Here are additional businesses that offer this upscale experience right in the Hudson Valley.

The Stone Ridge Orchard Dinner will take place in Stone Ridge on August 21, 2021, from 3:30pm to 7pm. This orchard is known for having enjoyable dinners with cocktails and live music. During this event, you can explore the farm and discuss the different styles of cider during the tasting. Their featured chefs, Lizzy Singh-Brar and Cheryl Perry will be serving a themed menu with fresh and local ingredients.

To purchase tickets, be sure to click the link here.

The Buck Brook Alpaca Farm Dinner will take place in Roscoe on September 18,2021 from 3pm to 7pm. Are you ready for dinner and a show? This event will take place on an alpaca farm with live music, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Guest chefs, Amy Miller and Dayna Halprin will be on-site bringing their healthy and farm-fresh meals to the table. Enjoy an evening in the Catskills.

Click here to purchase your tickets to this event here.

Have you ever attended one of these events? Be sure to share your photos with us on the 94.3 Lite FM app.