Hudson Valley Restaurant Manager Guilty of Rape in New York Eatery
A Hudson Valley restaurant manager confessed he raped an underage employee.
On Friday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced the guilty plea by a Paterson, New Jersey man to one count of rape in the third degree.
The plea stems from a December 2019 incident that took place at a Jersey Mike’s Sub store. The victim, an employee, was sexually abused by her manager.
Jonathan Valencia, 37, of Paterson, New Jersey pleaded guilty in Rockland County Court to one count of rape.
Beginning in December of 2019, Valencia abused an underage employee that he supervised at Jersey Mike’s Subs, officials say.
Valencia abused an underage employee that he supervised at Jersey Mike’s Subs,
Valencia is expected to be sentenced on February 7, 2022, to one and half years in state prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act upon his release from prison.
He will be required to register as a sex offender
"Today’s plea ensures that the victim is not further traumatized by having to live through a lengthy trial process. It is reprehensible to think that those charged with the supervision of underage workers would violate their responsibility by committing this heinous act”, said Rockland District Attorney Tom Walsh.
30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses
Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.