Hudson Valley Residents: How to Stop People’s Mail After They Die

Has someone that you know or love recently passed away? While you are processing your loss, there are is one thing that you might not have thought about, their mail. How can you go about making sure that there is no longer mail sitting in their mailbox, or on their front porch?"

Is this something that you can do? Will you need a copy of the death certificate to make this happen? Or is it as simple as just going to the post office and filling out a form or two?

How do you go about stopping mail being delivered in your loved one's name or to their home?

If the person that you love has been getting mail still delivered to their house after they pass, the mail could be piling up, showing potential thieves that there is a residence that gets little to no traffic. If you want to stop the mail delivery, you can do it two ways, one of which involves going to the post office in the same zip code where your loved one lived. Share the info with the Master or the person at the Postal Counter. You could also have a conversation with the letter carrier who delivers your loved one's mail.

The other way to stop the delivery of mail to your loved ones address? Fill out a "Forwarding Mail Request" and have the loved one's mail forwarded to your address, where you can then respond to each one of the letters, canceling the accounts or informing them of your loved one's passing.

