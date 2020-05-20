Hudson Valley Region Gets Closer to Being Able to Reopen

The Mid-Hudson Region now meets more metrics needed to be allowed to start reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown.

When New York State released its Regional Monitoring Dashboard the Mid-Hudson Region, which is made up of Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties, met 5 of the 7 metrics.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out seven metrics, based on CDC recommendations, that regions must meet to reopen.

Under his plan, a region can start Phase 1 of the reopening process if all seven metrics are hit. Phase 1 includes the reopening of construction, manufacturing, retail with curbside pickup, wholesale trade, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting. As of this writing, seven on of the 10 regions in New York are started reopening.

On Monday, the Mid-Hudson Region was downgraded and met 4 of the 7 metrics.

Each region must meet the following seven metrics:

14 Day Decline in Total Hospitalizations

14 Day Decline in Hospital Deaths or Fewer than 5 Deaths for a 3-day average

New Hospitalizations Under 2 per 100,000 Residents

Hospital Bed Capacity of 30% Available

ICU Bed Capacity of 30% Available

Diagnostic Testing Capacity

Contact Tracing Capacity

Since New York State released its Regional Monitoring Dashboard the Hudson Valley has failed to meet the metrics for a 14-day decline in-hospital deaths and new hospitalizations under 2 per 100,000 residents. On Monday, but the region also didn't meet the contact tracing capacity benchmark.

The benchmark requires 30 contact traces per 100,000 residents based on the infection rate.

According to the Regional Monitoring Dashboard, the Mid-Hudson region is "expected" to meet the contact tracing capacity benchmark. Up until late last weekend, the dashboard counted "expected" as hitting the contact tracing capacity metric. The dashboard no longer counts "expected" as hitting the benchmark.

As of Wednesday morning, the Mid-Hudson region is back to meeting 5 of the 7 metrics needed to reopen. The region is now hitting the new hospitalizations under 2 per 100,000 residents metric.

The region is currently failing to meet the 14-day decline in-hospital deaths and contract tracing metrics. According to the Regional Monitoring Dashboard, the Mid-Hudson Region is still "expected" to meet the contact tracing capacity benchmark.