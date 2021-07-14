Hudson Valley Professor’s Book Becomes Star Studded Netflix Show

An author who works at a Hudson Valley university is about to have his work turned into a series on Netflix featuring an all-star cast.

There have been some very popular movies and shows that have hit Netflix over the past two years. The quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic created a huge demand for content and I don't think anyone is ready for it to dry up. Thankfully, it doesn't look like that's happening anytime soon.

A new series is set to air at some point next year and I don't think anyone is more excited than myself. In a world filled with comic book adaptations Netflix has decided to take on a project and bring a comic book to life that's never had a life on screen before. I strongly believe that this show could be one of Netflix's biggest time to shine.

Getty Images

There's a good chance you know who Neil Gaiman is already or at least heard the name before. His novels have been New York Times best sellers and he's even a Professor in the Arts at Bard University.

Others like myself know Gaiman's work on the iconic and groundbreaking DC comic book series, The Sandman. The first issue of The Sandman came out 33 years ago and the characters and stories created by Gaiman have become favorites among the comic book community.

The Sandman was adapted to an Audible Original for Amazon and Netflix has decided to bring the Sandman Universe to life visually. The project is reportedly featuring well know actors like Tom Sturridge (Pirate Radio), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), David Thewlis (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) and Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille).

Here's a sneak peak of The Sandman.



This wouldn't be Gaiman's first time having his work adapted for streaming platforms. A character from The Sandman currently has a home on Netflix in Lucifer and Good Omens was a novel written by Gaiman and will soon return to Amazon for a second season.

You can even attend a night with Neil here in Upstate New York at Proctor's soon enough.