Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking

A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday.

New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.

New York State defines stalking as "a persistent and unwanted pursuit of an individual by

another that would cause a reasonable person to fear." The broad definition of the crime makes it difficult to pinpoint the extent of what actually led to the officer's arrest. Stalking could be defined as anything from unwanted persistent phone calls and electronic messages to following a person and trespassing on their property.

Canva Canva loading...

It's unclear what happened in this case, but the New York State Police have charged 53-year-old Kenneth Memmelaar of Goshen with Stalking in the Fourth Degree. Memmelaar is employed by the Town of Montgomery Police Department as a part-time officer.

According to Memmelaar's Linked In profile, he has also worked as a firearms instructor and armorer at Entergy. The arrested officer has been employed by the Town of Montgomery Police Department since January 2013.

Canva/Town of Montgomery Police Canva/Town of Montgomery Police loading...

After being arrested in the Town of Montgomery, Memmelaar was taken to the City of Middletown where he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. The officer is scheduled to reappear in the Village of Chester Court on September 27.

The Town of Montgomery Police Department has not released a statement as to whether Memmelaar will continue to serve as an officer while his case is pending.

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children