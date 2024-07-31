One Hudson Valley Police Department recently received some welcomed news. The Village of Millbrook Police Department have made the announcement that they have been awarded multiple grants worth thousands of dollars which will be used to make multiple improvements and advancements for the department.

Grant Announcement and Details

The news was confirmed by the Village of Millbrook Police via their official Facebook page. In the announcement, the Millbrook Police highlighted three particular grants that they were awarded and what the money from the grants will be going towards.

The first grant came from the Police Protective Equipment Program or the PPEP. The PPEP awarded the department with a $10,000 dollar grant and as the name implies the grant money will be going towards the acquisition of protective equipment to better protect officers on the job in critical situations.

The second grant highlighted was the Public Safety Grant. This grant was issued by the Division of Criminal Justice Services in the amount of $25,000 dollars. This grant is going towards equipping the police department with Livescan. Livescan is a software that will allow for the submission of accurate and high-quality fingerprint scans for identification and booking purposes.

Lastly, the final grant mentioned was the New York State Law Enforcement Technology Grant. This grant has a value just under $130,000 ($129,542) dollars and will be used to "...will be used to modernize technology, equipment and operations to more effectively solve and prevent crimes".

All the grants mentioned were grants that the Village of Millbrook Police had to apply for before ultimately getting approval and being awarded the grants.

Hudson Valley Firefighters Awarded Funding

This news of the Village of Millbrook being awarded this grant money comes on the heels of some other substantial funding news for some of the Hudson Valley's local Fire Departments.

Early this month, it was announced by New York Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that a new federal funding package would be awarding fire departments across New York State with grant money that would also be going towards various improvements for New York firefighters.

Some of the fire departments and districts that were mentioned are based here in the Hudson Valley including the Arlington Fire District of Poughkeepsie, the Kripplebush Fire District in Stone Ridge and the Highland Lake Fire Department in Highland Lake.

In fact the Arlington Fire District was listed as being the department which would receive the largest portion of the $1.5 million dollar funding. You may read about the specific details and breakdown of that funding in the linked provided directly above.

