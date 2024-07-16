It's a good day for firefighters throughout the state of New York today as it was just recently announced that a new round of federal funding has been granted which will going towards benefiting fire departments across the state.

Firefighter Federal Funding Breakdown

The announcement of this new federal funding package for New York's firefighters came yesterday July 15, 2024. The announcement was made through the offices of both Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

In total just under $1.5 million dollars has been granted to many of New York State's fire departments, a few of those departments being located here in the Hudson Valley. Specifically, three fire departments in the Hudson Valley will be receiving portions of the new funding.

Portrait of firefighters standing by a fire engine Catherine Yeulet loading...

The three departments listed in the official press release are the Arlington Fire District of Poughkeepsie, the Kripplebush Fire District in Stone Ridge and the Highland Lake Fire Department in Highland Lake. The funding is expected to go towards protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across sixteen fire departments.

Firefighter Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

the Arlington District will be receiving $219,018.18, which is actually the largest amount allotted to any of the mentioned districts, Kripplebush will receive $114,285.71 and Highland Lake will be receiving $52,095.23. The full list of departments and how much each is receiving can be viewed in the press release.

Senators Response

Both Senator Schumer and Gillibrand were happy to make the announcement. Senator Schumer stated...

From Watertown to Whitney Point, our brave firefighters are always on the frontlines risking their lives to protect our communities...This $1.5 million federal investment means better training, protective gear, and equipment that our firefighters need to keep themselves and New Yorkers safe.

Senate Lawmakers Address The Press After Their Weekly Policy Meetings Getty Images loading...

Senator Schumer would also go to speak of how he pushed to reauthorize the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, which is grant program through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) which is where this critical funding is coming from.

Senator Gillibrand would echo a similar sentiment as Senator Schumer stating...

New York’s firefighters work tirelessly to protect our communities, yet many fire departments across our state are operating with outdated fire trucks and protective gear...This federal funding will provide them with the new equipment, training, and resources they need to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations.

Canva Canva loading...

The Senator would also go on to state that she will continue to ensure that New York's fire departments have what they need to continue doing their jobs, defending our communities on the front line.

