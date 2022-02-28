Renowned Hudson Valley Orchestra Set To Back The Who In Concert

It's been confirmed that the Hudson Valley Philharmonic will be backing The Who in concert when they perform at Bethel Woods this Spring.

When The Who announced their Who Hits Back 2022 Tour earlier this month, and that it would be featuring local orchestras backing the rock legends, I just knew that we'd be seeing the Hudson Valley Philharmonic backing The Who for the Bethel Woods date Memorial Day weekend (May 28). And that was finally confirmed last week.

According to a posting from the Hudson Valley Philharmonic on their official Facebook page, they are very excited about the upcoming opportunity.

The Hudson Valley Philharmonic (HVP) is based out of the Bardavon Opera House in Poughkeepsie. HVP started in 1932 and serves the Hudson Valley region, offering a series of concert performances each year at the Bardavon 1869 Opera House in Poughkeepsie and Ulster Performing Arts Center (UPAC) in Kingston. The orchestra evolved into one of the region's major performing arts and educational assets under Music Director Randall Crag Fleischer, who held the position from 1992 until his death in 2020.

Not the First Time Backing a Rock Band

Under Maestro Fleischer, the Hudson Valley Philharmonic worked with many popular artists, doing crossover performances over the years. Some artists that the orchestra backed in concert include Jon Cale of the Velvet Underground, Richie Havens, Kate Pierson of the B-52s, and Natalie Merchant. The HVP actually have worked with Roger Daltrey of The Who before when he went out with his band performing Tommy at Bethel Woods in 2018. They backed his band.

Where Can you Get Tickets for The Who with the Hudson Valley Philharmonic at Bethel Woods?

This is sure to be a sellout show as The Who (Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend) together, haven't performed in Bethel since their appearance at the original Woodstock Music Festival in 1969! Check out the Bardavon website here for tickets and info about this special performance on May 28 at Bethel Woods.