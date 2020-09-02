Hudson Valley Orchard Named Best for Apple Picking in U.S.

The Hudson Valley once again ranks the best for enjoying fall festivities.

The Hudson Valley is known for its incredible fall experience. Between the gorgeous foliage, apple picking, and haunted hayrides, the Hudson Valley is the king of the fall. So when a list is put out about the best places to apple pick in the U.S., it's only right to assume that the Hudson Valley will be on the list.

A new list of the best places to apple pick in the U.S. seems to understand that the Hudson Valley is the best for fall. According to Delish, the number one place to apple pick in the U.S. is in our region. Delish ranked Ochs Orchard in Warwick, part of Orange County, as the best place to apple pick in the U.S. Ochs, like many orchards in the Hudson Valley, features pick your own apples in the fall. Like most places, Ochs Orchard is requiring masks to be worn at all times and will be limiting crowding.

While I'm not surprised the Hudson Valley was on the list of the best places to apple pick in the Hudson Valley, I am surprised that it's the only Hudson Valley orchard listed. We're literally north of the Big Apple. We ARE apples. I was hoping some other orchards like Barton Orchards or Wright Farms would make the list. I absolutely love those places.

If you're worried that apple picking may not be allowed in the Hudson Valley this year, don't worry. Governor Cuomo just announced that apple picking and drive-thru haunted experiences will be allowed in New York this fall.