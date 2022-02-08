Hudson Valley Market Giving Three N-95 Masks to Each Customer

A popular Hudson Valley supermarket chain has announced that they will be handing out free masks to their customers.

Last month the federal government announced that they would be instituting a free N-95 mask distribution program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 vaccination program is providing free N-95 masks to U.S. citizens to help continue to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Many in the Hudson Valley have been wondering how and when they would be able to get their masks. Well, it turns out that one Hudson Valley supermarket will begin distributing them starting today at many locations.

On Tuesday, February 8 Price Chopper and Market 32 will be making masks available to their customers free of charge. According to the grocery store chain, manned tables will be set up either in the center of the store or at the pharmacy section in all of their 131 locations.

Depending on the delivery schedule, mask distribution is scheduled to start on "Tuesday or Wednesday." Each customer will receive "up to three N-95 masks" as per federal guidelines.

Price Chopper/Market 32 says that these masks are of the highest quality.

The non-surgical N95 masks, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say “offer the highest level of protection” against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, are coming from the Strategic National Stockpile, the country’s cache of medical-equipment supplies.

Price Chopper/Market 32 has Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, New Windsor, Warwick and Saugerties.

The free N-95 mask distribution program will also be available through select pharmacies throughout the Hudson Valley.