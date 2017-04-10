Hudson Valley Man Wanted For Sexual Activity With Child Arrested
A local man who was wanted in Florida for having sexual activity with a child was found in the Hudson Valley and arrested.
On Wednesday, the Kingston Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit conducted a joint operation with the United States Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Task Effort in hopes of finding a 36-year-old of Kingston.
The man was wanted on a felony warrant from Florida for sexual activity with a child, police say.
He was found at his City of Kingston home and taken into custody. He was charged with fugitive of justice and is currently being held at the Ulster County jail without bail.
