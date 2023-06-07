NYSP: Hudson Valley Man Sexually Assaulted Kid, More Victims

New York State Police are looking for more victims after accusing a Hudson Valley man of sexually abusing a child.

On Tuesday, New York State Police announced an Orange County man was arrested following an investigation with Orange County Child Protective Services. Police believe there could be more victims.

The New York State Police working in conjunction with Orange County Child Protective Services arrested a Middletown, NY man on Sexual Assault charges

Liberio Nieto, 28, of the City of Middletown, New York was arrested by the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit after Orange County Child Protective Services received allegations regarding an adult male engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than thirteen years old, police say.

The investigation led to the arrest of Nieto, who was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, a class A-II felony.

Nieto was processed through the state police barracks in Middletown and subsequently remanded to Orange County Jail until his next court date, Friday, June 9.

More Victims Likely In Orange County, New York

New York State Police reports there could be more victims and is urging victims to call State Police.

"Anyone who feels they were a victim of Liberio Nieto or know of someone who may have been a victim, are asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Middletown at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS number 11454075," New York State Police said in a press release.

