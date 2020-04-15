Hudson Valley Man Appearing on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

A Hudson Valley man is set for his debut on national television when he makes an appearance on the popular Wheel Of Fortune game show.

Michael Desisto of West Hurley will face off against two contestants on Friday, April 24 as he comes face to face with the legendary Pat Sajak and Vanna White. The show, now in its 38th year began in the daytime and moved to syndication at night in 1983 with Sajak at the helm and White at his side.

Since then, Wheel Of Fortune has won a number of awards and has become one of the most popular shows on all of television. They've maintained high ratings consistently and have been introduced to a whole new generation of fans.

The Hudson Valley will be pulling for Michael Friday, April 24th at 7:30 PM. But the question is, will he buy a vowel or not?

