Hudson Valley Man Wins $50K Grand Prize On Wheel Of Fortune

Hudson Valley resident Michael Desisto not only won on his appearance on Wheel of Fortune, but he won big. Leading up to the airing of the show, we found out the broadcast would be affected by the NFL Draft. The program ended up being shown on Saturday and we found out just how well he did.

Desisto made it all the way to the bonus round with $32,050 already in the bank after cleaning up the first few rounds. He chose 'event' as the final category and after the R, S, T, L, N, E were placed it was up to him to select three more consonants and a vowel. After selecting C, D, G, and O he nearly uncovered the entire puzzle. After answering 'A Glorious Occasion' he was crowned champion and upon open the envelope he selected before the round began, he found out he had won an additional $50,000.

Congratulations to West Hurley resident Michael Desisto on your big victory!

