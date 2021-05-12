Hudson Valley Man Pleads Guilty to Abusing Popular News Reporter

A Hudson Valley man has pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges after choking a local newswoman and endangering the welfare of three children.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced that Sean Doyle of Cornwall pleaded guilty in a domestic violence case involving News 12 reporter Blaise Gomez.

Doyle was arrested on March 18 after Gomez, his wife, called police to their home in the Town of Cornwall. The reporter says Doyle assaulted her and placed his hands around her neck. The 28-year-old man was also accused of threatening Gomez and preventing her from leaving the house.

Doyle pleaded guilty to Coercion in the First Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The child endangerment charges are associated with three separate children. The Orange County DA is expected to recommend a sentence of one and one-third year to four years in prison under the terms of a plea bargain.

In an unprecedented move, Gomez was quoted in the DA's press release saying, "This is a win not just for me, but for all victims of domestic violence. There is help if they seek it." Hoovler explained that he thought it was important for Gomez to be heard in hopes of inspiring others who are victimized to do the same.

Normally, we do not identify victims by name in our statements to the press, but Ms. Gomez believes that it is important for those who are subjected to domestic abuse to know about the help that is available for them. I hope Ms.Gomez’ actions in bravely coming forward in this case inspires others who are similarly being victimized to do the same.

Those who are victims of domestic violence can find help by calling Fearless Hudson Valley, Inc. (formerly known as Safe Homes of Orange County) at 845 562-5340.