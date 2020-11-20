Hudson Valley Man Murdered in Rome Hotel, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot multiple times inside a Rome hotel.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Sunday, Nov. 15 around 12:15 p.m., New York State Police from Troop D in Marcy began investigating a homicide that occurred at the Red Carpet Inn on Lawrence Street in Rome, New York.

A man staying at the hotel was shot and subsequently transported to Rome Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police say. The man was later identified as Benjamin J. Davis, 28 of Milton.

An autopsy performed by the Onondaga County Medical examiner’s Office determined the Ulster County man's official cause of death was from multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide, police say. It's unclear as of this writing why the Ulster County man was staying at a hotel in Oneida County.

New York State Police from Troop D in Oneida County are asking for the public’s assistance. If anyone was in the area of the Red Carpet Inn on Lawrence Street in Rome around 12:15 p.m on Sunday and may have seen anything suspicious, or has surveillance video (Ring video) or has any information related to this investigation to contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000. Reference case # 9930895

The State Police were assisted at the scene by the Rome Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.