Hudson Valley Man Attempts to Stab Himself During Wild Arrest

A Hudson Valley man accused of unlawful imprisonment tried to slit his throat to avoid going to jail.

The bizarre incident all started on Thursday, May 12 just after 1 pm. Saugerties police were responding to a domestic disturbance call on Clermont Street when a female at the scene told officers that she was fighting with a man on Partition street, but didn't share much more than that.

After conducting an investigation in the area, police encountered Matthew Kovacs who was suffering from a wound on his hand. The 31-year-old was "bleeding profusely" so officers stopped him for questioning. After talking with Kovacs, officers called for an ambulance to transport the suspect to Health Alliance Hospital on Broadway in Kingston.

Officers joined Kovacs at the hospital and continued to question him about the injury. He admitted that he was in an altercation with the woman they had previously spoken with. Meanwhile, the female had decided to tell officers more details about the incident and it was revealed that Kovacs allegedly "held her against her will and attempted to drag her into an apartment."

While waiting to have his hand treated at the hospital, Kovacs reportedly became "agitated" and started to argue with hospital staff. The suspect then told police that he was going to leave. Police informed Kovacs that there was a warrant for his arrest and that he was being brought back to police headquarters.

That's when Kovacs began to argue with officers, telling them that he was "not going back to jail." The Hudson Valley man then pulled out a pocketknife and placed it against his neck. He explained that he was leaving and was not going to jail as he attempted to walk away with the knife to his throat.

Police tried to talk Kovacs into giving up the weapon and began negotiating with the suspect. After repeatedly saying that he would not go to jail, the man attempted to stab himself in the neck. That's when police shot him with a taser, knocking him to the floor.

Eventually, Kovacs agreed to treatment and allowed hospital staff to treat his hand. He received 14 stitches and was then taken into custody. The whole ordeal lasted for over five hours.

After being transported to the Saugerties Police Department, Kovacs was charged with Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree. Obstructing Governmental Administration, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. An order of protection was issued against him on behalf of the female victim before Kovacs was ultimately turned over to Catskill Police for a separate bench warrant resulting from a probation violation.

