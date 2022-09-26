Hudson Valley Man Accused of Doing Unthinkable to Dog and Puppies

Police are searching for a Hudson Valley man who is accused of animal cruelty charges.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate Brandon Gonzalez of Loch Sheldrake. Gonzales is accused of animal cruelty after officers discovered a horrific scene at his home.

On Saturday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of abandoned dogs at a house on Airport Road in Liberty. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a German Shepherd and two puppies still alive but severely dehydrated. The animals were left with no water or food.

The Town of Liberty Constable, Joanne Gerow, was called to the scene and took custody of the sickly animals. After securing the dogs, police conducted an investigation into the occupants of the home.

Police say Kristina Rodriguez and Brandon Gonzalez abandoned the home with the dogs in it several days before the animals were discovered. Apparently, the couple had moved but did not take their pets with them. Instead, they left the German Shepherd and two puppies unattended with no food or water.

Rodriguez was arrested on Sunday after being located at a residence in Loch Sheldrake. She was charged with Animal Neglect and Abandonment before being handed over to State Police for an outstanding warrant. Gonzalez has yet to be found. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the Hudson Valley man so he can face charges of Animal Cruelty. Gonzalez is also wanted on a warrant for a prior DWI.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Brandon Gonzalez, they're asked to call 845 794-7100 or the Sheriff’s Confidential TIPS Line at 845 807-0158.

