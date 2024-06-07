Emmy Winning Actor Mocks Empty Hudson Valley Mall

An A-list Hollywood actor was filmed poking fun at a Hudson Valley mall, calling it "one of the strangest places in the world."

The great Mandy Patinkin is a national treasure. His work on Broadway, television and film has earned countless awards including Emmys, Grammys and Tonys. The affable celebrity is known for his kindness, but not when it comes to his thoughts about the Hudson Valley Mall's sad state of affairs.

Patinkin posted footage of a trip to the Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston to his official TikTok account. The three-and-a-half video follows the actor through the mall as he laments about how it's become "another empty American mall".

The actor was shocked to see many of the former stores replaced by drywall. Those who've been to the Hudson Valley Mall can attest to how eerie it has become, with once-busy storefronts now transformed into long, empty hallways

Patinkin's son, who is filming the actor, marvels at the mall's "miles of hallways" while describing the Hudson Valley Mall as a "ghost town".

At one point in the video, the Emmy-winning actor points to an empty storefront and describes the vacant windows as "undisplayed cases". Since shopping is hard to do at an empty mall, Patinkin brainstorms some of the best activities to do at the Hudson Valley Mall. He comes up with relay races, potato sack races and dirtbike riding.

After encountering another shopper, Patinkin asks him what he thinks of the mall. The shopper appears to be much more optimistic, describing the current transformation of the mall as an opportunity for the Hudson Valley to come back from tough times.

You can see the full exchange in the video below.

