Lower Hudson Valley Woman Wins New York Lottery Top Prize

It was one Hudson Valley woman's lucky day as she took home the top prize in the New York Lottery.

Winning the lottery is no small feat, though the New York Lotto has decent odds when it comes to top prizes. Jackpocket.com says the odds at winning the top prize of at least $1 million is 1 in 92 for the New York Lotto.

While this may not sound like such great odds, compare it to Mega Millions. TIME Magazine says that the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot, of any size, are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Ingram Publishing Ingram Publishing loading...

Westchester Woman Wins NY Lotto

Fox 5 NY says that a Westchester County woman won the $3 million top prize from a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket. Andrea Garvey bought the winning Triple Jackpot 777 game from Memorial Stationery in Mount Vernon, says Fox.

If you figure $3 million dollars in New York, then what you're getting, after taxes, is $1,386,630, according to the NY Lottery.

Biggest Lottery Winnings in New York State History

Of course, $3 million is still a far cry from some of the biggest winners in state history. Remember this story from September 2020?

That massive lottery winner came forward to claim their prize, though though they chose to remain anonymous, according to sources. The New York Lottery has said in a press release that the $94.8 million Powerball jackpot was claimed by a man from Malta, NY.

The NY Lotto says that the mystery winner selected a lump-sum payment of $50,868,332, after required withholdings. The Daily Gazette is reporting that the winning ticket for the September 16, 2020 drawing was purchased at the Minogue’s Beverage Centers on Route 9 in Malta

And while this is a quite a huge amount of cash, this wasn't even the largest jackpot in New York state history.

A Mega Millions ticket for $437 million dollars was split between 23 anonymous co-workers in Brookville, Long Island, in February 2019. Factor in taxes, it comes to $176 million. Then, when you split it between all the winners, it's still almost $7.7 million per person.