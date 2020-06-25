Hudson Valley Landmark Honors Local Graduates

A Hudson Valley landmark is lighting up to congratulate local seniors.

The Mid Hudson Bridge has been known to change its colors to honor different causes and holidays. Equipped with thousands of LED lights that can be programmed to virtually any color, the bridge has the ability to glow and blink to celebrate just about anything. Most recently, the bridge held a special lighting ceremony to recognize Juneteenth.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Hudson Valley seniors to miss many of the fun celebrations and ceremonies to mark their high school graduations. Local schools and organizations have come up with different and unique ways to honor these students, and now the Mid Hudson Bridge is stepping in.

On June 22 the bridge lit up in blue and green to celebrate the class of 2020 at the Anderson Center for Autism. And on Wednesday they did it again for another local high school.

The bridge was sparkling in blue and gold this week in honor of the graduates from Beacon High School. The bridge displayed its bulldog pride by glowing the school colors during a special event to congratulate the class of 2020.

Students and parents were thankful for the gesture which shows just how much the community cares about our future leaders. It's unclear if other schools will also have their colors displayed on the bridge, but it may be a good idea to keep your eye on the span just after dusk so you don't miss out on the next spectacular display.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: