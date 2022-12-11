Holiday Gifts That You Can Experience In The Hudson Valley To Give This Year

If you don't know what to get your friends or family as gifts this year, there's an option. Give the gift of experience this holiday season. The best way to show someone you care is to spend time with them and share happiness together.

Experiences are the best way to enjoy life and create memories. Whether it's a salt cave session, pottery class, or even a day painting with rescued animals, it's different and meaningful.

This Hudson Valley Gift Guide Covers The Top Experiences To Give This Holiday Season

Red Light Therapy



There has been an increase in holistic health and alternative medicine over the past couple of years. We are now searching for healthier food options and holistic health needs that make us feel our best. Have you heard about red light therapy?

After each session, I always feel less tired and have increased energy. I also feel lighter and less inflamed. This quick mood booster really helps during the winter months when we lack vitamin d. Red light therapy also helps with wrinkles, helps with skin issues and increases collagen production. This is a weekly must for me, if not, two times a week for a happier version of myself.

Sunset Bay Tanning

39 High St, Goshen, NY 10924

Located near the village of Goshen, Sunset Bay Tanning has different options. From spray tanning, tanning beds, and red-light therapy, you could spend hours there, relaxing. If you are looking for someone to supply you with knowledge, Q&A’s and information about these services, the owner Nikki, who has multiple Hudson Valley businesses, can assist with this.

My Zen Den

1 E Main St, Beacon, NY 12508

Within Beacon, NY, My Zen Den has multiple options. From holistic facials, sauna sessions, red light therapy and more. There are meditation classes and events that also take place on-site. I am already craving a day to relax and rejuvenate here. The owner Alexandria is Celebrity Makeup Artist and Wellness Expert.

Oxygen Bar Session/Therapy

Hudson Valley Healing Center Hudson Valley Healing Center loading...

The idea of taking deep breaths or bringing in fresh air is said to increase oxygen and promote relaxation. What if you were able to breathe in 90% pure oxygen and aromatherapy?

According to Web MD,

"Oxygentherapy" says it boosts energy levels, increases your endurance during exercise, helps you bounce back more quickly from physical exertion, provides relief from stress and pollution, increases your concentration, helps you relax, and eases headaches and hangovers."

According to Hudson Valley Healing Center, the benefits consist of an oxygen bar,

"Provides energy, calms the mind and stabilizes the nervous system. It can also sharpen concentration, alertness, and memory. It may detoxify the blood and improve the immune system. It can promote healing and counter aging along with strengthening the heart, which reduces the risk of heart attacks."

Hudson Valley Healing Center

51 Springside Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

At The Hudson Valley Healing Center, guests are able to enjoy numerous services. The Oxygen Bar is available with the option of adding on aromatherapy. While breathing in fresh oxygen, guests can choose from different scents such as lemongrass, orange, lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus.

RC NP Natural Health Services

239 Lakeside Rd Ste 2 Newburgh, NY 12550 RC NP Natural Health services offer a wide variety of services to enjoy. They offer Oxygen Therapy which can be enjoyed even while you drip. This means you can experience 02 Therapy while receiving an IV infusion.

Salt Cave Session/Therapy



There are endless benefits of enjoying salt caves. They can drain out allergens and toxins while reducing inflammation. It can also break down mucus and assist with certain conditions especially the common cold and respiratory issues. I always enjoy my time in salt caves, it's relaxing.

Hudson Valley Healing Center

51 Springside Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisa Gwilliam (@hudsonvalleyhealingcenter)

Imagine being surrounded by an oasis of Himalayan Salt that's certified from Pakistan? This can happen here in the Hudson Valley. Dry Salt Therapy also known as Halotherapy is available and can help us greatly.

From increasing our well being, to improving our skin and respiratory system, the benefits are endless. Being in a salt cave can improve lung function and restore the body's minerals.

Paint With Rescue Animals And Sanctuary Tour

Wayward Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Kerhonkson, NY

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wayward Ranch Animal Sanctuary (@waywardranchanimals)

The Host is Eleni. This 60 minute session includes spending time with Wayward Ranch Animal Sanctuary's animal residents while creating beautiful works of art. Those who join can join in on the tour of the sanctuary and meet their adoptable and sanctuary residents. There are goats, pigs and horses. Enjoy your time as you paint alongside their goats. Price: Only $40 a person.

Beacon Pottery Classes, Learn To Wheel Throw

Silica Studio 845

Beacon, NY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beacon Pottery Studio (@silicastudio845)

The Host is Daniela.

This 60 minute session includes your time at Silica Studio 845. Those who join will learn how to make pottery on the wheel in a great environment. Real Wheel Throwing Education is also available.

This may seem hard but host Daniella promises no pressure. Guests are there to have a good time and try something new. A "Glaze your Pot" workshop is also offered so guests can fully customize their creations.

They are able to accommodate 4 people on the wheels at one time.

Price: Only $80 a person.

Magic On Main- An Intimate Parlor Experience

Magic On Main

Windham, NY

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Magic On Main (@magiconmainwindham)

The host is Sean.

This 60-minute session includes a magic show with Magician Sean Doolan for Magic on Main. This is an "Intimate Parlor Experience". This magic show takes place in his private library which is located in a historic building in Windham, NY on Main Street.

He is known for performing "mind-blowing magical routines". Sean takes his guests through what he has learned as a student of ancient art and his time as trial lawyer.

Your experience must be booked ahead of time, ages 10 and up only. Seating is limited to 10 people.

Which Hudson Valley experience will you give this holiday season? Share with us below.

5 Gifts That Say Hudson Valley, That Everyone Will Love!