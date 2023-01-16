Hudson Valley High School Addresses Student Carrying BB Gun

Many parents think about their child's safety at school. Gun violence has increased in America. According to the KFF, firearms sadly became the leading cause of death for kids in The United States. Car accidents, injuries, cancer, and substance abuse were not far behind. They also report that the death of kids from guns has been on an upward trend since 2000.

The data was collected from assaults, suicides and accidental gun deaths. Suicides made up about 30% of the deaths in 2020.

It's scary to think how easily minors can get access to guns. Parents of students at one Hudson Valley high school got quite the scare last Friday, January 13 when they checked their email.

An alert went out to parents of students at Roy C Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls. The school's administration let parents know that they were made aware of a rumor that a student was in possession of a gun.

School staff along with the resource officer stepped into action to find the student.

According to the alert, it turns out the student was carrying a BB gun and will be disciplined.

Thankfully, the situation wasn't as serious as it could have been and the staff handled it promptly. Why would a teen want to bring a BB gun to school? Maybe for self-defense or to intimidate others?