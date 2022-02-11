Hudson Valley Gun Seller Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for illegally selling firearms.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that a sentence of seven years in state prison was handed down yesterday for illegally selling three firearms.

Daniel Cabral of Sparrowbush pleaded guilty to charges after attempting to sell guns and ammunition to an undercover police officer. The 34-year-old Sparrowbush resident will also have to remain under post-release supervision for an additional five years.

Prosecutors say that on July 15 of 2021 Cabral sold a Glock 27 .40 caliber pistol and

ammunition to an undercover police officer for $500. Four days later, Cabral allegedly sold a Ruger .357 caliber revolver to an undercover officer for $550. Then on July 20 Cabral reportedly sold a Taurus 9 mm. pistol and matching ammunition to an undercover officer for $600.

After the sales were complete, Cabral was arrested and ultimately pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The Orange County District Attorney said in a statement that the stiff sentence is an important message to those who decide to break gun laws in the Hudson Valley.

As this case demonstrates, those who engage in illegal weapons sales risk lengthy incarceration. We are only too aware of the intolerable level of gun violence plaquing many of our communities. While there is no problem with law abiding citizens responsibly owning firearms, illegal gun sales such as the ones made by this defendant only serve to put guns in the wrong hands, with often tragic results.

In his statement, District Attorney Hoovler also thanked the City of Port Jervis Police Department, Orange County Drug Task Force and the Town of Deerpark Police Department for their investigation and the arrest of Cabral.

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana