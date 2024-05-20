What’s a Grandma McFlurry & How to Find One in the Hudson Valley

A limited-time dessert is coming to the Hudson Valley that you're going to want to snatch up before it's gone.

McDonald's locations in the Hudson Valley are preparing to unleash the Grandma McFlurry. The special dessert comes in a custom cup with a needlepoint logo that is signed "XOXO, Grandma", just like all of those birthday cards you used to get in the mail as a kid.

What is the Grandma McFlurry Made of?

When I first heard of the Grandma McFlurry, I was a bit confused. Why would they want to make a dessert that tastes like a grandmother? A dessert with flavors of cigarettes, Jean Nate perfume and mothballs does not sound especially appetizing.

McDonald's McDonald's loading...

After thinking about it for a while, I thought that maybe the McFlurry would taste like one of Grandma's delicious baked goods. Maybe an applied pie or sugar cookie dessert is what they were going for, but I was wrong again.

McDonald's has described the new Grandma McFlurry as a sweet vanilla ice cream treat that contains chopped candy pieces like the ones Grandma would pull out of her purse. There's also a vaguely described "delicious syrup" drizzled on top that doesn't give any hints as to what flavors it will contain.

McDonald's McDonald's loading...

Where can you find the Grandma McFlurry in the Hudson Valley?

The social media channels of several local McDonald's locations are already promoting the dessert that is scheduled to be unleashed on the Hudson Valey this Tuesday, May 20. According to McDonald's, this treat should be available at practically every location across the United States.

Which McDonald's Location is the Best in the Mid-Hudson Valley? Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh