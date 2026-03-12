The 10 Cheapest Gas Stations in the Hudson Valley Right Now

Gas prices have been creeping up across the Hudson Valley, but there are still some gas stations left where you can score a deal.

If you’ve filled up lately in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster County, you may have already felt the change. Prices that dipped earlier in the winter are beginning to climb again as spring approaches.

Analysts say one of the biggest reasons for the recent spike is growing instability in Iraq, one of the world’s major oil producers. Tensions in the region have raised concerns about possible supply disruptions, which has pushed global oil prices higher. When crude oil goes up, gasoline prices tend to follow.

For Hudson Valley commuters, those increases can add up quickly. Gas across much of the Hudson Valley is hovering around the $3 mark, but there are some that are even approaching $4. Some of the most expensive gas stations right now, as listed by consumers through websites like GasBuddy.com, include the Shell station on Violet Avenue in Poughkeepsie at $3.69 per gallon, the Mobil on Washington Street in Poughkeepsie at $3.67 per gallon and the Sunoco on Route 300 & Route 32 in Newburgh at $3.66 per gallon.

Luckily, there are still a few places where you can save a little money, with gas prices still below $3. Based on the latest crowdsourced reports within the past three days, here are the ten cheapest gas stations for regular fuel in the region.

10 Cheapest Gas Stations in the Hudson Valley Right Now

Valero 433 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie: $2.82 per gallon (reported about 1 day ago)

Valero 1118 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie: $2.84 per gallon (reported about 2 days ago)

Valero 163 Garden St, Poughkeepsie: $2.84 per gallon (reported about 2 days ago)

Valero 125 Market St, Poughkeepsie: $2.87 per gallon (reported about 1 day ago)

Valero 813 Main St, Poughkeepsie: $2.88 per gallon (reported about 1 day ago)

Speedway 3694 Albany Post Rd, Poughkeepsie: $2.90 per gallon (reported about 1 day ago)

Speedway 2545 South Rd, Poughkeepsie: $2.93 per gallon (reported about 1 day ago)

QuickChek 1646 Ulster Ave, Lake Katrine: $2.97 per gallon (reported about 2 days ago)

Citgo Albany Ave, Kingston: $2.99 per gallon (reported about 1–2 days ago)

Sunoco Windsor Hwy, New Windsor: $2.99 per gallon (reported about 2 days ago)

