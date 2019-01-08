Hudson Valley Firefighters Rescue Dog from Icy Waters

While we all may complain about our jobs from time to time, you have to stop and think for a minute about all the high stress situations first responders face any given day on the job. This involves putting their own lives at risk to save the lives of other people.

Or in this particular case, saving the life of a four-legged friend.

The Times Herald is reporting that Walker Valley firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen into about three feet of icy waters Tuesday morning. The mixed breed dog named Zoey had fallen through the thin on the lake, about one hundred feet from shore.

The Times Herald says that firefighters Cody Carroll and James Tremper Jr had to walk through the ice and water to save the poor dog that was unable to swim to safety

Luckily, they saved Zoey and returned her to her owner. The Times reports that Zoey was dried off and is doing well.