Hudson Valley Firefighter Accused of Sexual Exploitation of Teens

A Hudson Valley fireman is accused of sexually exploiting three 13-year-olds.

Jonathan Weiss a/k/a “Ian_Jameson” was arrested on Thursday for allegedly communicating with three different underage victims online and directing them to take sexually explicit images and send them to him.

“Jonathan Weiss’s alleged crimes are abhorrent and predatory. Using a common social media app, Weiss allegedly sexually exploited three 13-year-olds," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said.

The 29-year-old from Middletown was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, each carrying a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. Weiss joined the Mechanicstown Fire Company in 2015, according to the fire department's Facebook.

"The Mechanicstown Fire District has recently learned about the arrest of one of its members. The individual is removed from service until the criminal charges are addressed in accordance with law and is presently prohibited from responding to emergencies or being on the premises. Once such charges are fully adjudicated and his guilt or innocence is determined, the Board of Fire Commissioners will evaluate whether or not his services will be accepted. Until that time, he will not be serving as a volunteer," a spokesperson from the fire department told Hudson Valley Post.

“Jonathan Weiss allegedly posed as a minor and directed his teenage victims to take and send sexually explicit photographs to him through Snapchat. It is horrific for anyone to prey on our most vulnerable," HSI Special Agent in Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh said.

According to the complaint filed yesterday in White Plains federal court, Weiss a/k/a “Ian_Jameson,” posed as a minor and communicated online via Snapchat with 13-year-old girls. He allegeldy directed them to send sexually explicit photographs to him and threatened the minors if they didn't send more nude photos.

There may be more victims of this alleged conduct, officials say. If you have information to report, contact Homeland Security Investigations through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2423 or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around-the-clock by investigators. From outside the U.S. and Canada, callers should dial 802-872-6199. Hearing-impaired users can call TTY 802-872-6196.