Whenever you hear about an emergency in the Hudson Valley it always seems to be twice as heart-wrenching when there are animals involved. A car accident, weather disaster, and of course house fires all have us on the edge of our seats when we know there are pets that could be injured.

According to a post from the Woodbury Animals Shelter earlier today (March 25, 2022) on Facebook there was an incident yesterday that involved a fire at home which allegedly was an animal hoarding situation resulting in firefighters having to rescue numerous cats living in cages. Many cats were roaming free and hopefully escaped the flames, but the Woodbury Animal Shelter plans to return to round them up for care.

The Facebook post explained the situation

The firefighters were absolutely amazing and rescued the cats that were living in cages in the house. These cats are now at our shelter and will all require medical care. Luckily many of the cats that were loose were able to escape and will be trapped soon. We are unsure at this time of how many cats perished in the fire. (Woodbury Animal Shelter via Facebook)

Woodbury Fire Department Helps Rescue Cats from Fire

The Woodbury Fire Department also shared photos on the Facebook page which gives you a better idea of what they were up against along with the agencies that assisted.

Multiple Fire Agencies Worked to Put Out Woodbury Fire

You can help the Woodbury Animals Shelter care for the cats that were rescued along with the one they hope to capture from the property by making a donation. They also have included an Amazon Wish List link on their Facebook Page.

