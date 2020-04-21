Hudson Valley Fears Lyme Disease Explosion Thanks to COVID-19

Officials are warning residents to be on the lookout for the signs of Lyme Disease.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing everyone into isolation, government leaders are reminding everyone that ticks do not practice social distancing. Dutchess County Behavioral and Community Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian warned that COVID-19 may be taking focus away from another, very real threat:

Containment and mitigation of Coronavirus is certainly what we are focused on, but just because one disease is posing a greater threat, doesn’t mean the others stop. Enjoying the outdoors is so important for our mental well-being, particularly during these challenging times. Taking the time for extra precautions to prevent tick bites will help protect you and your family from the stress and pain of tick-borne diseases.

Now that the weather has begun to warm up, and the Hudson Valley is coming out of a much milder winter than usual, the fear is that ticks will be especially active this spring. Residents are being advised to take extra precautions to prevent tick bites and reduce the risk of tick-borne diseases including Lyme Disease, Babesiosis, Powassan and other tick-borne diseases.

While New York is following the stay-at-home order, many people are heading outdoors for exercise. As Hudson Valley residents explore trails and hiking paths, it's important to be vigilant against ticks. The CDC has posted resources online with suggestions on how to help prevent tick bites.

