Hudson Valley Father’s Day Gift Guide

It goes without saying that it is hard to pick out Father’s Day gifts. What do you get someone who seems to have everything? This is the question that pops every year for the majority of people that I chat with. This year, we can do something different and give dad an experience whether its a concert, a night out or a gift card for something he appreciates. Check out the list of Hudson Valley gift guides below.

Trip to a beer garden

Have you ever been invited to a beer garden? I am sure that your ears perked up and you got excited as well. This is the reaction I could imagine that a lot of fathers would have. Surprise dad and take him somewhere fun, hip, and trendy that he can enjoy a cold beer and sit back and relax.

Clemson Brother’s, Middletown

Newburgh Brewing Company, Newburgh

Plan Bee Farm Brewery, Poughkeepsie.

Car wash gift certificate

If your dad is anything like mine, he is always buying car wash items. Whether its tire shine, car wash soap or new rags to clean the vehicles with, he already has it. I came up with the idea to treat my dad with a gift certificate to get his vehicle cleaned. There is also add on’s that you can choose from to make it even more special.

Newburgh Auto Spa, Newburgh

Goshen Car Wash & Oil Express, Goshen

Hoffman Car Wash, Kingston

Tickets for concert or show

I say the best experiences in life are the ones where you are living. The best present to ever receive is to be able to go somewhere, explore new grounds and leave with a great memory. This year let us get dad a ticket to a concert or show that he has been wanting to see. I found the full list of performers this summer at Bethel Woods. You can also see if a local band will be performing and cover artists from a time or group that he enjoys.

Bethel Woods Center for the Performing Arts, Bethel (concert)

City Winery Hudson Valley, Montgomery (live music)

The Falcon & The Falcon Underground, Marlboro

What will you be getting your dad for Father’s Day? Let us know below.