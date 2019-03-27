Hudson Valley Farm &#038; Flea April 6 in Newburgh

Hudson Valley Farm & Flea April 6 in Newburgh

The Hudson Valley is full of talented people and great local products. And you can enjoy it all at Hudson Valley Farm and Flea on Saturday, April 6, from 10 am - 5 pm at Motorcyclepedia Museum on 250 Lake Street in Newburgh.

Explore the best of what our Hudson Valley makers, farmers, vintage collectors, local artisans and food artisans have to offer. Be part of a multi-generational, creative community dedicated to using their talents to preserve and celebrate Hudson Valley’s natural resources. This family friendly event also features the Riverside Theatre Arts Academy performers and local theatre kids. Enjoy the talents of up and coming musicians as they sing and perform. It's a great chance to buy local and check out all that the Hudson Valley has to offer.

It's only $5 to get into Hudson Valley Farm and Flea, and kids under 12 are free. For more information, check out the event facebook page or the Hudson valley farm and Flea website at https://hudsonvalleyfarmandflea.com/.

