A popular Hudson Valley restaurant is transforming into a pop-up movie theater for charity this weekend and will show a cartoon and what some consider a patriotic film.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This Sunday, Double O Grill in Wappinger Falls is hosting a pop-up drive-in movie night.

"In hopes to bring our guests a sense of normalcy during this time we are hosting a Pop-up Drive In Movie," Double O Grill wrote on Facebook.

A Tom & Jerry cartoon warmup will play at 8:30 p.m. which will be followed by the main feature of Rocky IV.

Cars are told to arrive between 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Officials say no car will be allowed in after 8 p.m. and the movie will start promptly at 8:30 p.m.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Tickets cost $65 per car. There is no limit to how many people are in one car. The ticket comes with a $50 food credit and a $15 "Charity Popcorn." Movie from the popcorn sales will go to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, according to Double O Grill.

Tickets must be purchased on the Double O Grill website. A special Drive-in menu is available.

Another restaurant in Dutchess County is now allowing you to dine out, while still practicing social distancing.