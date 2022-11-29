Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot

Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?

This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.

Spot saving controversy

A driver who believed they had found the perfect parking spot was stopped in their tracks by a woman holding up her hand and waving the person away. Apparently, the spot was "being saved" for someone else. Frustrated, the driver yelled a few choice words at the woman before driving away. I've seen situations like this before and have always wondered if saving a parking spot was considered an acceptable thing to do.

Canva Canva loading...

Can you legally save a parking spot for someone else?

First, let's take a look at the legality of saving a parking spot. When it comes to municipal parking spots, the law is pretty clear that it is illegal to claim a public parking space as your own. However, when it comes to private spots at local businesses, the law doesn't apply. While it may be illegal to save a spot in many New York State cities and towns, the rules don't say anything about privately owned properties.

If it's not illegal, is it still acceptable to save a parking spot?

We decided to poll our readers and find out if they thought it was ok to save a parking spot for someone else. The feedback came fast and furious, with several people becoming angry at even the suggestion of someone doing this. The majority of you clearly feel that saving a parking spot when you're not in a car is unacceptable. However, there were a few people who've been in the situation that say drivers should be more understanding.

Canva Canva loading...

Good reason to save a spot

We spoke to a woman who says she was in this very situation. The parking spot saver was riding in a vehicle with a disabled person and, for whatever reason, they did not have a disabled tag with them. She says she jumped out to secure a spot across the lot and was confronted by an angry driver. After standing her ground, the woman told us that she did secure the spot, but when their group returned to the car later they found that it had been vandalized.

What to do if someone tells you a spot is "saved"

The moral of this story is that although saving a spot is generally a terrible thing to do, none of us know what the actual situation is. While it's aggravating, the best thing to do is just shake your head and move on. Perhaps there's a really good reason that person needs a spot or, if they're just being an entitled jerk, have confidence that karma will one day catch up with them.

We want to know what you think. Have you ever been in this situation? Let us know what you think by dropping us a text on our app:

Get our free mobile app

Or you can share your thoughts on our Facebook page.