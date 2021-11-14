I understand that in today's world trying to find Mr. or Mrs. Right can be a struggle and most of us will do whatever we can to find him or her. But I think in this case, this might be a little much and borderline illegal.

We got an email from Jane who is looking to get some advice or guidance with a situation she had to deal with a few days ago. She wrote us,

"Guys I know that sometimes you talk on the air about crazy situations that some people get into. I think that I have something that happened to me that could be interesting to talk about. I've been going to the same dentist for a long time and over the years we've gotten to know each other. I've talked to him many times about how I'm a bartender and other things that have gone on in my life. Anyway, at my last visit, he told me that he was leaving the practice and wanted to wish me well. I told him the same. Later that night I got a text message from him asking me if I would be interested in grabbing a drink sometime soon. Now I've never given him my phone number before, so how did he get it? This is creepy, he's like 20 years older than me!!! I haven't responded and I'm wondering what you guys think? Creepy? What should I say to him?"

YIKES!

Yes, we both think it's creepy and honestly, I also think he stepped over some sort of health law line here, right? I don't think it's a good idea for any medical professional to try and land a date with any of their patients.

What do you guys think? How would you handle this kind of situation? Call or text us through the Wolf app.

